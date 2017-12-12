9 Tips for Supporting Alzheimer’s Caregivers

While more than 90% of people agree that caring for someone with a form of dementia should be a group effort among family or close friends, 1 in 3 caregivers, 39%, handle caregiving tasks alone.

The truth is that many caregivers don’t ask for the help they need, but providing help and support to caregivers can be easier than most people think. Little acts can make a big difference for the nearly quarter of a million Coloradans who provide unpaid care for the 69,000 people in our state living with Alzheimer’s.

1) Learn: Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease, its symptoms, its progression and the common challenges facing caregivers.

2) Build a Team: Organize family and friends who want to help. The Alzheimer’s Assoc. Care Team Calendar is a free, personalized online tool that allows helpers to sign up for specific tasks.

3) Give a Break: Spend time with the person with dementia, allowing the caregiver a chance to r recharge. Even one hour could make a big difference in providing the caregiver some relief.

4) Check In: Many caregivers report feeling isolated or alone; make a phone call to check in, send a note, or stop by for a visit.

5) Tackle the To-Do List: Askfor a list of errands that need to be done. Pick up groceries, dry cleaning or even offer to shuttle kids to and from activities.

6) Be Specific and Be Flexible: Open-ended offers of support (“call me if you need anything” or “let me know if I can help”) may be well-intended, but are often dismissed. Be specific in your offer (“I’m going to the store, what do you need?”). Continue to let the caregiver know that you are there and ready to help.

7) Help for the Holidays: Help caregivers around the holidays by offering to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping. If a caregiver has traditionally host-ed family celebrations, offer your home instead.

8) Call the Helpline: The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24-hour Helpline is a free, confidential resource that provides persons with questions about memory loss, caregivers and healthcare professionals with access to the Association’s team of trained, professional counselors. The bilingual Helpline also offers translation services in more than 200 languages and dialects.

9) Join the Fight: Honor a person living with the disease and their caregiver by supporting the Alzheimer’s cause. Volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado (303-813-1669).