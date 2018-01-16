A Positive Attitude and Kindness

Dorothy Baldwin, a resident at Highland Trail in Broomfield, Colorado celebrated her milestone birthday of 100 years old on December 5, 2017. Dorothy was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in Pokegama Lake, MN. She met her husband, Denver at age 14 while she was in high school. They were married on Dorothy’s birthday December 5, 1936, and were married for 65 years.

Dorothy and Denver raised two wonderful children, a son Gary and daughter Darlene. They bought a small lake cabin at Ponto Lake in Northern Minnesota. Throughout the years, Denver by his own hands built on to their cabin including adding a fireplace, a deck, and steps leading directly to the lake. They spent many weekends and vacations with family and friends at their cabin creating cherished fun memories. Dorothy and Denver were also very active with their children enjoying boating and fishing frequently to the Boundary Waters area. They truly loved entertaining family and friends at their cabin on Ponto lake. After Denver retired they split their time between the lake cabin and Phoenix, Arizona.

Dorothy is very proud of her 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dorothy’s secret to her long, happy life is to have a positive attitude, always be kind to people, and take advantage of opportunities to try new things. Dorothy does not sit idle and she is always keeps moving. For example, Dorothy rode her first jet ski at age 77!

Dorothy has so many friends, young and old from Minnesota, to Colorado and everywhere in between. Dorothy is cherished, respected, and loved by so many family members, friends, and neighbors all over the country. She radiates joy and positivity with any one she comes in contact with.

Happy 100th Birthday Dorothy!