Senior Homecare Provided By Angels

Visiting Angels of Boulder County understands the importance of allowing seniors to remain safely and happily in their own home. The continuation of daily routines in the comfort of one’s own home and community is good for both physical and mental health.

Many seniors are able to live independently, but some daily tasks may become difficult. In their younger years, one would take for granted the ability to do the laundry, change the sheets, or do the grocery shopping. To an elderly person or those with physical limitations, these tasks can become daunting and overwhelming. Hiring an in-home caregiver can be a great support for those that need assistance with these common activities of daily living. A private caregiver can also help with running errands, light housekeeping, and providing joyful companionship.

Health and safety become increasingly important to senior citizens. Some seniors benefit from daily diet monitoring, meal preparation, or reminders to take their medication. For others, tasks like getting dressed and basic grooming and hygiene are a challenge, but can be done with assistance. Falls are the single largest cause of injury among seniors, and for that reason, Visiting Angels has developed a Fall Prevention specialty program designed to keep seniors living safely in their own homes. An in-home caregiver can help assess and address fall risks.

Visiting Angels has been proudly serving seniors in the Boulder County area for 15 years. For more information or to schedule a complimentary in-home consultation, please call Visiting Angels at 303-828-2664.

Pictured ( l-r): Greg Elliott, franchise owner, Amy Ahrens, Agency Manager, Ann Keeler, Marketing Director, Vanessa Robbins, Caregiver, Tori Johns, Employment Coordinator, Kay Rodlin, Caregiver, Odette Birth, Caregiver