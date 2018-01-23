Ways To Celebrate National Hobby Month

National Hobby Month happens every January, just as the new year starts. Everyone has a hobby or interest, or something they enjoy doing in their leisure time. Open up the new year with this national month celebration and see if there’s something new that might interest you.

• Take a survey to determine the best hobbies for your personality [http://www.hobsess.com/hobsessment]. Ask yourself what you enjoy doing, in a non-work, family, or education environment.

• Draw out a list of related activities to your current hobby. If you like to knit, see if there’s a project that you haven’t done before.

• Do an online search for ideas. Pinterest is an excellent place to start, as it’s filled with categories of images shared by others. Or do a YouTube search for tutorial videos.

• Ask around. Try see what hobbies your family and friends have. People from every angle has different likes and enjoyments and you might come across something that would be of interest to you.

• Commit to your new hobby. There’s many discussions amongst and how people do not always ‘keep’ to them, but make this new hobby something for you. It all starts out with creativity and self encouragement.

• Find someone who enjoys the same hobby so that you actually stick with it. HobbyBuddy.com is a good site to connect with others who like what you like.

• Take up a class. Many public places, including craft stores and other businesses, offer classes, preferably during the weekends or evenings. Classes are the best interaction because you’re with other people with the same interests as you.

• Evaluate after some time if you enjoy or are satisfied with your hobby. It does take some time to getting used to something new, but if it’s something related to your old hobby, you’ll soon realize that there’s more possibilities out there and could enjoy it more rather than trying to suit yourself with a whole different interest.

• Try to make some money out of your hobby. Committed hobbyists are known to rack up money by creating their own things and selling their completed products to others. Take a picture of your things and put it on sites like eBay, and Etsy.

~ https://www.wikihow.com/Celebrate-National-Hobby-Month