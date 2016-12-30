Benjamin Franklin Visits Senior Center

Guests at the center’s Thanksgiving Luncheon were treated to an address by Benjamin Franklin portrayed by Martin Lahman, a fourth grader at Options Homeschool Enrichment. Martin is quite active in Young Chautauqua. His audience thoroughly enjoyed his presentation. Many commented about the exceptional talent the young man possess.

Martin’s portrayal of Benjamin Franklin, one of the best-known founding fathers of the United States was quite convincing as he spoke about being an inventor, diplomat and a writer of the Declaration of Independence.

Martin is interested in literature, history, geography and acting. He raises urban chickens and runs 5Ks. He is the son of Brent and Maria Lahman and has a sister Kate.