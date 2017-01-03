remembrance-ceremony

TRU Hospice of Northern Colorado held its annual Tree of Memories to honor loved ones who have touched the lives of family members, friends, associates and acquaintances; many who were present to place their remembrance ornament on the special tree.

There was a special thank you extended to Stoddard Funeral Home/Sunset Memorial Gardens for sponsoring the event and preparing a very moving and remembering slide show. For more information about TRU Hospice of Northern Colorado, call 970-352-8487.

Pictured (l-r): Greg Heiny, TRU-HNC Family Member; Maria Thomas, TRU Communications Coordinator; Debra Heyart, TRU Philanthropic Services Assoc.; Phil Tarman, Chaplain; Julianne Graul, Counselor