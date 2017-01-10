Bringing Mature Workers And Employers Together

How many times have I heard from mature individuals that they wanted to find a job but no one would hire them? About as many times as I have heard from employers that they just can’t find the right employee to fill a position.

So here is the problem, folks over 50 may feel discriminated against when interviewing for a position or they perhaps simply want a part time job to fill their time and earn a little income to pay for a fun trip. They want to reenter the workforce but have been out long enough so to not understand the new job search techniques and self-marketing methods to get them noticed. They have held positions of importance and have achieved appropriate levels of “success” but are now looking to contribute and do something of significance, perhaps even volunteer at a local non-profit organization. They retired several months ago and have completed their honey-do list, so what now?

Conversely, how many times have employers told me that they simply cannot find employees with good work ethics, who care about when and how they do their job, or even that there simply aren’t enough applicants to fill their open positions.

Encore Careers LLC. is a new Boulder County company designed to offer training to mature experienced workers to then meet with local companies and nonprofit organizations and hopefully meet each other’s employment needs. Seniors looking for their next encore opportunity can post their resume free of charge and search for job or volunteer opportunities on the Encore Careers website and employers can search resumes and post open positions. Additionally, Encore Careers is offering a full day career conference and job fair in Longmont on February 9th . The workshop features job search skills and more plus a job fair at the end of the day featuring local and regional companies hoping to hire great seniors. Full details at www.encorecareersllc.com/.

Photo credit: Encore Careers LLC