Senior Hunger in the U.S.

By Ronald Smith, Centura Health LINKS
In United States, over 4 million low-income adults over age 60 rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to stay healthy and make ends meet. However, 3 out 5 seniors who qualify for SNAP do not apply. This means that 5.3 million seniors miss out on benefits they deserve. Older Americans who qualify for SNAP are significantly less likely to participate in the program compared with other demographic groups. Here are just some of the reasons or the myths that surrounds the program.
Myth: SNAP is only for families with children
Truth: SNAP is for everyone who qualifies including seniors.
Myth: I’ll only get $15 a month, so it’s not worth applying
Truth: The average national SNAP benefit for a senior living alone is $119 a month, depending on family household income. “If you were walking on the street and looked down and saw $20 bill lying on the ground would you walk past it”. No, you wouldn’t….
Myth: Other people need SNAP more than I do
Truth: Everyone who enrolls in SNAP gets help. By applying, you are not taking benefits away from others.
Myth: No stores near me accept SNAP
Truth: In fact, over 250,000 grocery stores and farmer markets across America accept SNAP to pay for food. For stores in your neighborhood go to; http://fns.usda.gov/snap/retailerlocator
Myth: It’s too hard to apply for SNAP
Truth: Depending on where you live, you can apply online, by mail, or in person and get one-on-one help if you need it, for no cost, just by contacting Centura Health LINKS at 720-321-8850 for information. For more information on health benefits visit http://www.centura.org/For-Patients-and-Families/Centura-Health-LINKS/