Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant Seeks Contestants

By Shari Ortiz, MCSAP President

It’s a lovely Sunday in April. The stage of the Lakewood Cultural Center is empty, but the audience of many friends and family is seated and speaking in hushed whispers waiting for the scene to unfold.

Backstage it is different, a hubbub of women, all of a certain age, decked out in sparkly gowns, heels, and lots of makeup. These are the contestants for the 2017 Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant.

These vibrant women, all aged 60 or over, have the fortitude and desire to experience one more exciting thing in their long lives of husbands and children, careers, highlights, accomplishments, and milestones.

The pageant on April 23, 2017, marks the 23rd year of the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant, and the theme of “Life’s a Parade” captures the joy of living and not letting age be a detriment. The contestants compete in four categories before a distinguished panel of judges, including a private interview, evening gown, philosophy of Life, and talent. At the end of the event, the 2017 Ms. Colorado Senior America will be crowned, and she go on to appear in variety shows, parades and other events locally, and compete nationally at the Ms. Senior America Pageant in Atlantic City, NJ, in October 2017.

Do you want to be one of those special ladies who is waiting in the wings? Do you want to experience the joy of meeting and getting to know other contestants? Do you want to belong to an exclusive club made up of past contestants and winners? Then this is the contest for you! If you are interested, please call Shari Ortiz at 303-410-1604 or e-mail her at sharimcsap@q.com. Don’t delay. Entry fees and applications must be submitted by March 1, 2017.

The Pageant is a charitable organization and Cameo club, its supporting arm, performs at various venues throughout the Denver Metro Area. These ladies are to be commended for voluntarily working together to create such a wonderful afternoon of pageantry. To learn more about them and the current queen visit www.colosramerica.com.

Pictured; 2016 Queen Sylvia Boyd with Court, 1st Runner Up Sharon Parry (on right), 2nd Runner Up Tina Garcia (on left)

Photo credit: Ms. Colorado Senior America