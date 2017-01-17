Snow Removal From Sidewalks

Remember that city codes require that snow and ice be removed from all public sidewalks within 24 hours after the end of a winter storm, so pedestrians, especially school children and the physically-challenged may safely use the walkways. Please make arrangements to have walkways cleared to prevent a code violation and make property appear to be occupied to help prevent a burglary.

This includes areas improved with concrete or similar materials and areas within a street right-of way used or capable of use as pedestrian walkways even though the area is not paved. Properties with a back or side yard facing a street must also clear those locations. Snow removed from private property may not be placed onto any street, gutter, sidewalk or other public areas.

For more information, contact: Joe Collins, Code Compliance Inspector II; 970-350-9833, Joe.collins@greeleygov.com/.