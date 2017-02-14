Interfaith Quilters Of Longmont 31st Annual Quilt Show And Sale

By Jackie Lindon

Interfaith Quilters of Longmont is celebrating the 31st Annual Quilt Show and Sale on March 3rd and 4th, 2017. It is held at the First Lutheran Church, 803 Third Avenue in Longmont, Colorado.

The proceeds from these hand and machine made quilts benefit the O.U.R. (Outreach United Resource) Center and the Safe Shelter of the Saint Vrain Valley. This event is always held on the first weekend in March. The preview is open Friday, March 3rd from 5pm till 8pm (no sales). The admission of $5 includes Saturdays admission. The sale is held Saturday, March 4th from 10am till 4pm with admission of $1.

There are over 600 items to choose from at very reasonable prices. We take pride in our high quality quilted items. There are pillows, table toppers, baby quilts, kids quilts, teen themes, holiday, wall hangings, twin, queen and king bed sizes.

The featured quilters this year are our own talented quilters. Several of the members will have a section to display their own creations. They will show you what they have made and discuss how it is made. Quilters are artists who use material as their paint. They hope to inspire you to try some form of quilting such as paper piecing , machine and hand quilting, art quilts, applique, and more. You will certainly be amazed at the variety and quality of these personal collections.

Methods of payment include cash, check, credit cards.

For more information www.interfaithquilters.com