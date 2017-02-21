Who’s Your Person?

By Phyllis Coletta, JD; Phyllis@theconversationprojectinboulder.org

At some point, 50% of us will be unable to make medical decisions for ourselves. In Colorado, if you haven’t appointed a medical decision-maker, any “interested party” can show up at the hospital and ask to be named your proxy. You can imagine the kind of stress and chaos this can cause. There is so much grief and suffering you can avoid by taking some simple steps.

First: Now is the time to think and talk with your family about your values. What makes life meaningful to you? What if you become unable to do the things you love? What do you want your quality of life to look like if you are unable to make decisions? These conversations are crucial in avoiding the pain and heartache that happens when families haven’t talked.

Second: Fill out a very simple form called a Medical Durable Power of Attorney. This names your healthcare agent (and two back-up agents) and allows space for you to detail your wishes for future treatment. Copies are available on The Conversation Project website or a basic google search. You do NOT need a lawyer, and notary and witnesses are optional. You can do this, yourself, today.

Third: Share that document with family, loved ones, your doctor, and your hospital.

Most people don’t want to be a burden to family, but they are just that if they have failed to talk about what they want in future medical care and treatment. Further, 70% of us want to die at home, but 70% die in institutions. What you do today can change your future for the better, and give your loved ones the most important gift imaginable: peace of mind when they are called on to take care of you.