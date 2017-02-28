Donating Blankets

The Senior Nutrition Program provides nutritious and delicious noon-time meals for seniors served at twenty-two site throughout Weld County. At a recent meeting of the site coordinators, the Greeley Assistance League donated blankets to be given to Seniors and disabled in need which comes in handy during cold weather spells. The Area on Aging Longterm case managers visit clients on a regular basis. They were able to distribute quite a few blankets to those clients. The Area on Aging and Senior Nutrition Sites are teaming up to bring some warmth to as many folks, in need, as possible.

Photo: Area on Aging staff members; Michelle Shepard, Community Service and Support Coordinator & Tom Gonzales, Information & Assistance Coordinator deliver blankets