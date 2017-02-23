Trier: Germany’s Oldest Historic City on the Mosel River

Once the Roman imperial residence, Trier is located on the banks of the Mosel River close to the Luxembourg border. It is considered the oldest city in Germany and one of the most diverse and beautiful. In addition to its many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Trier has abundant shopping and culinary delights to satisfy the most discriminating traveler.

Trier was founded by the Romans in 17 B.C. under the emperor Augustus. Visitors will be in awe over one of its most impressive architectural feats from its Roman-era past, the Porta Nigra or Black Gate, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In addition to the Porta Nigra, Trier has an additional 8 ancient antiquities that also are designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Some of the others include the Amphitheater, which could seat 18,000 spectators; The Cathedral, Germany’s oldest bishop’s church; The Imperial Baths; and the Royal Imperial Throne Room, also known as the Basilica of Constantine.

Fortunately, most of the shopping areas are located just beyond the Porta Nigra along Simeonstraße (Simeon Street). Ranked as one of the busiest shopping areas in Germany, this pedestrian friendly street has myriad retail shops, boutiques, restaurants, and sidewalk cafes.

Trier, along with other German cities, has a long history of winemaking—2,000 years of it, in fact, dating from the Roman times.

With some of the steepest vineyards in Europe, the city is known for its excellent Mosel Rieslings, known as Queen of White Wines; as well as Elbling; pinot blanc; and Rivaner

With history, culture, and a wide range of culinary diversions, Trier has something for every age and appetite. Whether it’s a short city break or an extended vacation, Trier is the perfect off the beaten track German city to discover.

Ron Stern, Travel Photojournilist, visit www.globalgumshoe.com for more about Ron. Resources: Historic Highlights of Germany.