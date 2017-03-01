Longmont Museum Series Pairs Films With Local Food

Take a journey around the world through food and travel in the Longmont Museum’s Stewart Auditorium this winter. The Museum’s seasonal Views & Brews program is showing a Food and Travel film series with classic movies featuring France, Vienna, Italy, Japan, Cuba and South America. Each film has been carefully paired with local food inspired by the movie, which is available for purchase. The series is on Thursday nights.

Lost in Translation, Rated R, paired with sushi from Sakura, March 2: Bob Harris (Bill Murray) is a well-known American actor whose career has gone into a tailspin; needing work, he takes a very large fee to appear in a commercial for Japanese whiskey to be shot in Tokyo. Feeling no small degree of culture shock in Japan, Bob spends most of his non-working hours at his hotel, where he meets Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) at the bar. Bob and Charlotte become fast friends, and as they explore Tokyo, they begin to wonder if their sudden friendship might be growing into something more.

Julie and Julia, Rated PG-13, paired with samples from Cheese Importers, March 9: Julie (Amy Adams) is an amateur chef who decides to cook every recipe in a cookbook from acclaimed celebrity chef Julia Child (Meryl Streep) in order to chronicle it in a blog over the course of a year. Based on two true stories, “Julie & Julia” intertwines the lives of two women who, though separated by time and space, are both at loose ends until they discover that with the right combination of passion, fearlessness and butter, anything is possible.

The Motorcycle Diaries, Rated R, paired with Peruvian favorites from Rosarios, March 16: In 1952, two young Argentines, Ernesto “Che” Guevara and Alberto Granado, set out on a road trip to discover the real Latin America. Ernesto is a 23-year-old medical student specializing in leprology, and Alberto, 29, is a biochemist. The tale follows their journey as they unveil the rich and complex human and social topography of the Latin American continent.

Chef, Rated R, paired with food truck favorites from Cuban Fusion, March 23: After chef Carl Casper ( Jon Favreau) suddenly quits his job at a prominent Los Angeles restaurant after refusing to compromise his creative integrity for its controlling owner, he is left to figure out what’s next. Finding himself in Miami, he teams up with his ex-wife (Sofia Vergara), his friend ( John Leguizamo) and his son to launch a Cuban food truck. Taking to the road, Chef Carl goes back to his roots to reignite his passion for the kitchen — and zest for life and love.

The Museum is also open with extended evening hours, 5-9 pm, for a stroll through the galleries during Views & Brews at no extra cost. Purchase tickets online at www.longmontmuseum.org, call 303-651-8374, at the door.

Thursday nights, through March 23, 6 pm: galleries, bar and lounge 7:15 pm: Films, The Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd. Longmont. $8 adults, $5 students/seniors, Museum members free, children age 3 and under free.

The Longmont Museum is a center for culture in Northern Colorado where people of all ages explore history, experience art, and discover new ideas through dynamic programs, exhibitions, and events. Learn more at www.longmontmuseum.org.