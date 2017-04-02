Are you worried that your children will take your keys away? Or that your parent or loved one is not safe driving? We have a great resource for everyone. Covell Care & Rehabilitation, LLC is excited to announce they are now offering driving rehabilitation evaluations and training with a Certified Driving Rehabilitation Specialist and Occupational Therapist. This program will allow older adults to continue to drive independently and safely with guidance from a specialist. This will keep minds at ease and the roads safe for all.

Covell Care & Rehabilitation is a mobile outpatient practice offering occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, incontinence treatments, geriatric care management, massage therapy and fitness training. Services can be provided in your home or in the community. Most insurance plans are accepted for therapy services. Please call today to find out more (970) 204-4331 or visit us at www.CovellCare.com.