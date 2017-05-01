Ever thought you might want to xeriscape your yard to reduce maintenance in your later years, save a few bucks on home repairs, or spend a summer being a camp host in a national park. These and many other opportunities are demonstrated at the upcoming Salute to Seniors in downtown Denver.

Historically, the later years are a time for new experiences and “doing life different”. Baby Boomers have since their birth changed the culture of the U.S. Their retirement years are no different. Baby Boomers are looking for unique ways to enjoy the world around them and become involved.

Many Baby Boomers have found themselves sandwiched between the needs of their children and their parents. In this time-crunched society, learning new skills such as painting, pottery, or beading have not been a priority.

Work pressures have prevented many from being involved in civic engagement. For the first time in their career, many Baby Boomers find their later years a time to give back to their community.

One of the most significant world events for Baby Boomers was the Vietnam War. Baby Boomers were deeply involved in the war as veterans, protestors, mothers, fathers, family members, evacuees, and refugees. Each Baby Boomer has a unique story to tell about the war. KUVO Jazz 89.3 wants to hear your story and capture your experience for a documentary to air later in 2017.

Colorado offers hundreds of opportunities for Baby Boomers. At the Creative Aging – Salute to Seniors, more than a dozen vendors offer opportunities for Older Adults to learn about expanding interests, civic engagement and taking action on those interests.

The Creative Aging – Salute to Seniors also offers the largest senior resource fair in the State. Featuring both a Wellness Fair sponsored by Optum and a Health Fair in collaboration with Channel9 Health Fair, the Salute offers Baby Boomers and seniors a chance to check on their health and collect information about health, long-term care, housing, finance and more.

The day’s line-up of entertainment will feature The Nacho Men with a performance that combines live dance music, costume changes, choreography & humor. And coming to the stage is none other than the internationally esteemed Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble performing dynamic dances inspired by the African American experience that is rooted in ethnic and modern dance traditions worldwide. Kevin Fitzgerald, the board certified veterinarian who is best known through his visibility on the Annual Planet reality show Emergency Vets and, more recently, E-Vet Interns will do stand-up comedy.

The Salute to Seniors is June 24, from 9 am to 3:30 pm at the Colorado Convention Center, Mile High Ball Room, Denver. Admission is free. Reservations are suggested at www.senioranswers.org or 1-866-294-2971. For more information, call 303-333-3482.

~ Eileen Doherty, MS is the Executive Director of the Colorado Gerontological Society since 1982. She can be reached at doherty001@att.net