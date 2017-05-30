What’s New In Bicycles

By Don Lewis, Small Planet E-Bikes on Main St. and Retired from the US Navy Reserve.

I was in Bike-n-Hike a few months ago where they had one of the BIG front wheel bikes. I have a hard time imagining how a person could have ridden them for very long. Now, one of the stalwarts in the bike business, Bike-N-Hike is out of business. It is too bad but it seems every business runs their end lap. Even went by Jack-in-the-box today and it closed too.

But my story starts in 1975 when I was living in Arvada and working at Grandville Phillips on Arapahoe in Boulder. Most days I would use my old ElCamino but on occasion, I would ride my bike to work. Those were the days when things slowed down and I could actually stop and smell the dandelions; do you do that too?

I was never a real bike fanatic, just an occasional rider. Well, now at 74 things have changed. Now equilibrium and strength suffers a little and getting that bike to start can be a chore. I help find solutions at Small Planet E-Bikes. They only sell electrified bikes. Now, what a kick to twist the throttle a little and I am on my way. No more hesitating while I am trying to get that thing to GO. That is when I am not driving my electric Chevy Volt.