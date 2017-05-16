Windsor Gardens Senior Connection

The Senior Connection Show, for active seniors… and anyone planning to become one… is on June 6. This is our sixth year at the Windsor Gardens location.

What would you rather be doing on a Tuesday? It’s an open house between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm but come early to enjoy all the vendors, prizes, on stage action and desserts!

Seniors on Stage features short entertainment sets by senior citizens with all types of talents. At 10 am, Carmen Miranda will sing. Yes, she will have fruit on her head. A long time favorite of Senior Connection shows is Don D’Angelo, singing the songs of Frank Sinatra at 11 am. Homegrown dancers from Windsor Gardens complete the entertainment at noon; that’s Time4Tap.

We will end the day with a complimentary dessert table at 1:00 pm called Sweets for Seniors.

Guests win door prizes by playing the roulette wheel. Each person is given two tokens when they enter the ballroom. They can pick up additional ‘coins’ as they visit each of the vendors in the hall.

Senior Connection is not just about entertainment, though. It will showcase an array of products and services that cater especially to the tastes and practical needs of today’s seniors. Participating vendors offer financial planning, health and fitness options, legal services, insurance, cosmetic surgery, cruises, massage, assisted living, retirement communities, home health, handyman services, medical equipment and supplies, senior travel packages, and jewelry.

Follow the Senior Connection Show on facebook then call a friend and plan to spend the morning at Senior Connection. There is no admission charge and all ages are welcome.