TRU PACE Program Accepting Applications

TRU PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) is accepting applications to provide services to eligible participants living in Boulder and southwest Weld Counties. This innovative program serves residents by providing preventive, primary, acute, and long-term care services that enable these elderly individuals to continue living safely in the community.

TRU PACE registration is open to people 55 years or older who are certified by the State of Colorado to need nursing-home-level care. The program supports clients to live as independently as possible and helps them navigate the issues associated with aging. Individuals in Boulder County or southwest Weld County currently living safely in the community, are encouraged to submit an application for care.

“We are excited to offer our wide range of medical, rehabilitation, and support services to community members in need,” said Leslie Mader, TRU PACE Outreach & Enrollment Manager.

The TRU PACE Interdisciplinary Team (IDT) manages each participant’s plan of care. The IDT provides care at 2593 Park Lane, Lafayette and is home to a medical clinic, rehabilitation and recreational therapies, home health coordination, social work, and much more. Transportation to and from the TRU PACE facility is also provided.

As a program that serves seniors from all walks of life, TRU PACE is a Medicare/Medicaid covered program for participants. Clients in the TRU PACE program must receive all their health care, primary care, and special physician services (other than emergency services) from TRU PACE providers. TRU PACE is part of the National PACE Organization (www.npaonline.org).

To learn more or to enroll in the program, individuals should call 303.665.0115 or email pace@trucare.org. TRU PACE services will start for qualified participants on March 1, 2017. Interested individuals should contact TRU PACE soon to begin the application process. More information about TRU PACE can be found at http://www.pace.trucare.org.

Photo credit: pace.trucare.org