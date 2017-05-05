Veterans Plaza Salutes Vietnam Veterans

Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado in Fort Collins honors our Vietnam War Veterans during its annual Memorial Day Weekend celebration. The event celebrates the service, and accomplishments of our Vietnam War era veterans, both living and deceased, and honors their sacrifices given for our country, its citizens, and each other.

Highlights of the celebration include the traveling Vietnam Wall, Huey Gunship display, Vietnam Museum, a helicopter flyover, reading of the names of the fallen, Bob Hope USO Show, musical entertainment, nightly services, and the Sunday ceremony. The Plaza is open 24/7 for viewing the Vietnam Wall during the celebration.

On Thursday, May 25, volunteers erect the Vietnam Wall at the plaza starting at 7 am. Afterward, through May 28, volunteers will begin reading the names listed on the wall from 7 am through 10 pm and ending on May 29 at 3 pm. Contact Lori Whitson to volunteer to read names at 970-396-9658.

Each evening starting Thursday, May 25 at 7 pm, there will be a prayer, Honor/Color Guard, 21 gun salute, bagpipes, and taps played at the plaza except on Monday, May 29, at 3 pm.

On Saturday, May 27, Re-enactors will show a soldier’s life during the Vietnam War. Attendees can also visit the Vietnam museum and see a Huey gunship on display. Beginning at noon, lots of entertainment with local music and the popular Bob Hope USO show performed by Lynn Roberts until 6 pm. Food trucks and a beer garden are available throughout the day.

Lynn Roberts has been performing for over 30 years as a featured vocalist and instrumentalist with many bands including Russ Carlyle, Wayne King, Ted Weems, Guy Lombardo, Jimmy Dorsey, and Peter Palmer. Roberts won a Cloney Award for his impersonation and tribute to Bob Hope in 2006, the Bea Foggleman Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Federation of Musicians in 2012. His first performances for the military were in 1966 when he spent 10 weeks in Germany and Italy doing his shows for an agency. He performs many musical impersonation shows as shown on his website at www.lynnrobertsenterprises.com.

On Sunday, May 28, multiple vendors will be available from 9 am to 4 pm to display or sell various military items or display their products or services dedicated to veterans. Attendees can also visit the Vietnam museum and see a Huey gunship on display. Beginning at noon until 1 pm, the official ceremony includes a Huey flyover by the U.S. military, multiple speakers giving their experiences or honoring the Vietnam veterans. In addition, soils from different parts of the world are dedicated to the Victory Garden in honor of our veterans.

The Veterans Plaza will gladly accept contributions of money and volunteers to make this event exceptional for our Vietnam veterans and the public. Visit their website at www.veteransplazanoco.org. For further information or to volunteer, please contact Major Diggs Brown (retired) at 970-980-1080 or email him at cptdiggs@hotmail.com.