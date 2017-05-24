Welcome Home Events Leading Up to Memorial Day Honor Vietnam Veterans

In accordance with Public Law 110-181 SEC. 598, the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado, in partnership with the City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation Departments, will honor Vietnam War veterans during its annual Memorial Day weekend celebration.

Welcome Home: A Salute to Our Vietnam War Veterans, will be held May 24-29 with the official ceremony on Sunday, May 28. All events will be held at The Veterans Plaza located in the Spring Canyon Community Park, Fort Collins, Colorado.

The event celebrates the service and accomplishments of Vietnam War era veterans, both living and deceased, and honors their sacrifices given for our country, its citizens, and each other.

A 360-foot traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall will arrive between 2–3 p.m. on May 24 to The Veterans Plaza and will be on display from May 25-29. The Wall will be escorted from Berthoud by Colorado State Patrol and motorcycle associations.

Highlights of the Welcome Home event include a Huey gunship, VN Helicopter Museum, helicopter flyover, reading of the names of the 58,223 fallen and 1,626 missing, Bob Hope USO Show, nightly services, and a commemorative ceremony.

The official Vietnam veteran lapel pin, provided by the United States Department of Defense, will be made available to authorized Vietnam War Era veterans daily, May 25-28. The Vietnam Era is defined as the period from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. Any veteran who served honorably on active duty in the United States Armed Forces during that period, regardless of location, is eligible to receive one pin. Veterans are strongly encouraged to bring a copy of their discharge paper (DD214) or other proof of their military service. Widows/widowers of Vietnam Era veterans desiring a pin are similarly encouraged to bring such documentation. Pin ceremonies will be held at The Veterans Plaza information booth at 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

For more information about Welcome Home, including how to volunteer for the reading of the names, or write a letter of gratitude, visit veteransplazanoco.org/events or contact Diggs Brown, Veterans Plaza, at cptdiggs@hotmail.com or 970.980.1080.

Vietnam War Traveling Memorial Wall – Travel Information

Start: May 24, 2017

Staging Location: Colorado Tractor Corporation parking lot, 3573 East State Hwy 56, Berthoud, CO 80513, Noon–1:00 p.m.

Starting Location: Colorado Tractor Corporation parking lot, 3573 East State Hwy 56, Berthoud, CO 80513, 1:00 p.m.

Route: West on Hwy 56 Berthoud to the 1st St. traffic circle, Berthoud

North on 1st St., Berthoud to US Highway 287

North on US 287, Campion

West on 14th Street/State Highway 402, Loveland

North on South Taft, Loveland

North on South Shields Street, Fort Collins

West on East Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins

Ending Location: The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado parking lot, 2626 West Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Welcome Home Full Event Schedule