CMF Young People’s Concert Offers Music And Fun For The Grandkids

The Colorado Music Festival (CMF) Young People’s Concerts introduce young children, ages 3 to 7, to the excitement of live classical music performance with programs that include costumed animals, narration, and lively music.

This year’s Young People’s Concert is being performed on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. The all-new, high-energy program “Music Takes Flight” showcases the CMF Orchestra as well as local youth performers. Your grandkids will “Fly” with the orchestra, during a program that includes “Flight to Neverland from Hook”; “Flight of the Bumble Bee”; “Chicken Reel”; “Flying Theme from ET”; “Witches Ride from Hansel and Gretel”; “Fawkes the Phoenix – from Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets”; “Blast Off!”; and more! The always popular Music Fair will follow the concert outside the auditorium.

After the concert, head to the lawn for the Music Fair, where kids can meet costumed characters, visit an instrument petting zoo, and enjoy face painting, balloon tying, and snacks. Bring your grandkids, enjoy the music and fun!

Tickets for the Young People’s Concert are $8 each, or $7 for groups of 10 or more. Call (303) 440-7666, visit http://coloradomusicfestival.org/concert/young-peoples-concert/ or purchase your tickets at the Chautauqua box office.

Photo credit: http://coloradomusicfestival.org