County Presents Senior Volunteer Awards

In celebration of Older Americans month in May, Larimer County Human Services Department presented awards to several outstanding senior volunteers for their efforts and achievements. They all received the Stan Ulrich Awards at the May ceremony held at county offices. County Commissioner Steve Johnson with Human Services Director Laura Walker presented the awards to the outstanding recipients.

This year awards were presented to Dottie Hack as this year’s senior volunteer, Debbie Crandell for her senior caregiving efforts, John Reid for his lifetime achievement, and Elizabeth Harless and Gary Thomas for outstanding service providers.

Dottie Hack, a mother of five children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, volunteered with the Volunteers of America meal program and at the Food Bank. Since moving to Harvest Pointe retirement community, she organizes the monthly potluck and started a Welcome Committee for new residents, which still runs today. She organized the H.A.N.D.S. donation project last May, where residents made hats and lap blankets for cancer patients of McKee Medical Center. Most recently, she is encouraging residents to write their congressmen to support senior housing programs

Debbie Crandell is a retired school teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, and care partner for her husband, Jerry who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. She generously shares her experience, compassion, faith, and wisdom with others in her support groups, her Powerful Tools for Caregivers class, and in presentations at the 2016 Eldercare Resource Day. Debbie is an advisory board member of DementiaFriendly Communities of Northern Colorado and spoke at the year-end celebration of that initiative last year. She has participated in the B Sharp Arts Memory Engagement program. Debbie and Jerry are active participants in the memory cafes at Timberline Church.

John Reid recently celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary with wife Barbara. He and Barbara have four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was a professor of Geology and Geological Engineering for the University of North Dakota. In 1992, he received the B.C. Gamble Outstanding Teacher Award and in 1996 was named North Dakota Professor of the Year. John has been a volunteer with the Larimer County Ombudsman Program for 16 years and previously volunteered in North Dakota. John helps residents of long-term care facilities and helps to resolve their complaints to improve their quality of care. He also teaches computer skills to elementary school classes and reads to younger kids on an ongoing basis.

Elizabeth Harless retired from Loveland-Berthoud Meals on Wheels after almost 25 years as Executive Director. She worked closely with the Food Bank and delivered supplemental food to those in need and every year. Over the past 24 years, Liz built up the Meals on Wheels program. In the past 10 years, they increased meals delivered by 37% and clients served by 29%. As a program dependent on volunteers, she made a welcoming place for them, building loyalty and longevity to her volunteer group.

Gary Thomas had a 30-year career with Conoco Oil and DuPont around the country in human resource management. Besides serving as the Executive Director of SAINT Volunteer Transportation since 2002, Gary served on the Transportation Boards of both Fort Collins and Loveland including as chair of both boards simultaneously. As part of North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization, Gary was the first non-government individual appointed to the MPO’s Technical Advisory Committee as a voice for senior transportation needs throughout the region. He also helped form, and later chaired, the Larimer County Mobility Committee of the MPO. He also took the time to serve as a motorman on the Fort Collins trolley streetcar for 10 years, a volunteer with the Bas Bleu Theater, and was appointed by Governor Hickenlooper to serve on the Regional Air Quality Council. Gary and his wife Susan are relocating to Pueblo to retire there.

Congratulations to these outstanding volunteers and their past services!

Photo (l-r): County Commissioner Steve Johnson, Gary Thomas, Debbie Crandell, HS Director Laura Walker, Dottie Hack, & John Reid. Not present: Elizabeth Harless.