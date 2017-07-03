BBB Tips for Safety on the ‘Internet of Things’

Today’s cyber hackers are going after more than just computers. They are going after the “Internet of Things” (IoT)- everyday objects that connect to the internet to send and receive data. Smart televisions, smartphones, tablets, cameras, household appliances, home entertainment systems, lights and wearable health devices are all IoT’s. Their overall goal is to make life easier and more convenient for their users.

However, they also present growing privacy and security concerns. For example, according to the Federal Trade Commission, last fall, hackers used the “Mirai” malware to attack unsecured IoT devices, turning them into zombie computers to overwhelm and shut down popular websites including Netflix, Paypal, and Twitter.

Security flaws and attacks like this can put your personal information that is collected and stored on devices at risk. BBB and the FTC offer the following advice to reduce the risk of compromise to your home network and smart products:

Don’t just click “next” when you set up your IoT device. Review the default settings carefully before making a selection, and use the security features for your device. If it allows you to set up a passcode lockout (“three strikes and you’re out”) and enable encryption, you can add a layer of protection to your device.

Download the latest security updates for your IoT device. Before you set up your new device, visit the manufacturer’s website or the device’s settings menu to see if there’s a new version of the software available for download. To be secure and effective, the software that comes with your device needs updates. To make sure you hear about the latest version, register your device with the manufacturer and sign up to get updates.

Change your pre-set passwords. The manufacturer may have assigned your device a standard default password. Hackers know the default passwords, so change it to something more complex and secure.

Start with Trust® For more tips and information, visit bbb.org.

~ Shelley Polansky, VP/Marketing, Communications & Outreach