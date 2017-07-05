Free Genealogy Websites

You don’t have to spend a lot of money doing online genealogy research. There are many free websites available in the U.S. and other countries.

The Family History Library, www.familysearch.org, includes many indexes, pedigree files, and the Family History Library catalog. U.S. records include state and federal census records. You can search the library catalog, note the microfilm number of the record, and order it from the local Family History Center. There is a cost to rent each microfilm. Visit the Fort Collins center at 600 E. Swallow Rd. (226-5999) or the Loveland Center at 3800 Mountain Lion Rd. (669-6498).

Two other popular websites, Usgenweb.org, and worldgenweb.org offer links to individual states and other countries. You can find record indexes, historical information, research tips and usually query posting areas. Over 162 million grave records are available at www.findagrave.com, where you can browse by cemetery. Cyndi’s List, www.cyndislist.com, has more than 300,000 links to genealogy websites with over 180 categories. Rootsweb, www.Rootsweb.com, is a collection of data shared by millions of genealogists sharing records and research. This includes a large family tree database.

The Fort Collins and Loveland libraries offer several free databases including Ancestry Library Edition and either Heritage Quest Online or Archives.com, some remotely using your library card. The Family History Centers offer the same databases plus more!

A website staffed by volunteers is Random Acts of Genealogical Kindness, www.raogk.org. People offer services to do record lookups, tombstone photos, etc. Each volunteer lists what services he/she can offer with nominal costs for postage, copy costs, etc. It is organized by state and county, and very user-friendly.

~ Kathy Patrick is an instructor, Board member, and library volunteer for Larimer County Genealogical Society. Visit our website at www.lcgsco.org for more information and our many events.