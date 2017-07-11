Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club Launches “Fort Collins Ale Trail”

For the first time, a local Rotary club has partnered with 19 area breweries to combine the city’s love of beer and philanthropy. Through an app designed by the Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club, people buying beer around town can direct the net proceeds to local charities.
Here’s how it works: People download the free ‘Fort Collins Ale Trail’ app from the Apple or Google stores. The app features an interactive map of the participating breweries, as well as descriptions and links to their websites. With a $20 upgrade – purchased via a link in the app or directly at www.FortCollins-AleTrail.com – a user kicks off their personal journey on the Trail to visit the featured breweries. The $20 pays for itself with a pre-paid $1 electronic coupon to use at each brewery on the trail. Beer connoisseurs track their progress on the Ale Trail app and earn a commemorative beer glass after visiting all of the participating breweries.
Users can choose where the proceeds from their purchase are directed. Initially, the proceeds will benefit four charities: Coalition for the Poudre Watershed, the Food Bank of Larimer County, the Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy Center and the Rotary Foundation for Polio Eradication. “We’re excited by the positive impact the Ale Trail will have on local charities as well as international causes that Rotary is committed to,” said Jacquelyn Niedringhaus, president of the Foothills Rotary Club.
The ‘Fort Collins Ale Trail’ is open for business – the beer is waiting. To get started, download the ‘Fort Collins Ale Trail’ from the Apple or Google app store.
For more information, to purchase the trail or to see what charities are currently benefiting, visit www.FortCollins-AleTrail.com/.
Photo credit: www.FortCollins-AleTrail.com/