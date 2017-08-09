Beware of Solar Eclipse Scams

On August 21, 2017, the first solar eclipse will hit the mainland United States since 1979. The path of the solar eclipse will go directly through Wyoming and many areas of the state are expected to be among the best spots in the country to view the eclipse along the “path of totality” (the area where the total eclipse is visible) due to Wyoming’s elevation and sunny weather.

But big events also mean big opportunities for scammers and unscrupulous businesses. With a once-in-a-lifetime event like this, it’s important to plan carefully. Therefore, BBB offers the following tips to help you with your preparation to view the solar eclipse.

Counterfeit Eclipse Glasses

To view the solar eclipse directly without damage to your eyes, you need special solar filter glasses. These are much more powerful than sunglasses, which only block about 50% of the sun’s rays while solar filter glasses block more than 99.99%. Be on the lookout for solar glasses being sold that are counterfeit. Your best bet is to stick with a brand whose glasses are certified by NASA and the American Astronomical Society, and dealing with a reputable seller to make sure you’re getting the real thing and not a counterfeit.

Canceled Hotel Reservations

While we have not heard of this happening locally, there are reports of travelers in other states who booked hotels for the eclipse long in advance, before it was more publicized. The travelers then reported that the hotel canceled their reservation and offered the rooms again at a much higher rate. If this does happen to you, BBB offers dispute resolution services.

Last Minute Accommodation Scams

If you’re still looking for a place to stay during the eclipse, be wary of scammers who might try to list last minute accommodations on websites like Airbnb, VRBO, or Craigslist. If you’re using a platform like Airbnb, make sure to correspond through the platform. Always double check that a listing is on the real website and emails are coming from official addresses. Using credit cards offers the best fraud protection and don’t deal with anyone who asks for payment outside of the platform’s approved options.

Start with Trust® For more tips and information, visit bbb.org.