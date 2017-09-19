Research Study for Men 50-75

As some men age, testosterone levels fall below the normal range seen in young men. Also, as men get older cardiovascular health may deteriorate which can lead to high blood pressure and heart disease. The goal of this research study, “Cardiovascular consequences of hypogonadism in men”, is to find out what causes cardiovascular health to deteriorate in older men and whether older men who have low testosterone have worse cardiovascular health than men with normal testosterone.

Plus, we want to find out what happens to cardiovascular health when testosterone levels are lowered for a short time in men who have normal testosterone levels. The results from this research study will help to understand why cardiovascular health declines in older men with low testosterone levels compared to younger men and older men who have higher testosterone levels. This will help develop strategies and treatments to maintain cardiovascular health and to prevent heart disease in men as they age.

Men 50–75 years old in good general health (i.e., with no history of cancer, diabetes, heart disease) and not currently taking medications to treat high blood pressure, cholesterol or taking testosterone therapy may be eligible to participate. Participation time commitment is 2-3 months and all study procedures take place at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. Compensation is provided.

If interested in learning more about participating, please contact Sue at (303) 724-2253 or email cardiovolt.study@ucdenver.edu.

This research study has been approved by the Colorado Multiple Institutional Review Board and is funded by the National Institutes of Health. Principal Investigator: Kerrie Moreau, PhD.