Colorado Black Women for Political Action (CBWPA) announce it’s 2017 Tribute to Black Women awardees, who will be honored at CBWPA’s 39th annual award luncheon on October 14, 2017, at the Renaissance Hotel Stapleton, Denver.

Four courageous African-American women will be recognized by the organization for their call to activism and their impact on our community. For CBWPA’s 40th Anniversary, the organization is honoring 2 women under 40 and 2 women over 40. The 2017 “Tribute to Black Women” honorees are:

• Clementine Washington Pigford. A Master researcher, storyteller, scribe and historian of Denver’s African-American community.

• Rev. Tammy Garrett-Williams. Founder and CEO of “Above the Waters Project (AWP), faith activist and community activist.

• Janiece Mackey. Executive Director and co-founder of Young Aspiring American for Social and Political Activism, A PhD student at Denver University and an adjunct faculty in Political Science.

• Xakema L. Henderson. Attorney of law, volunteer at Florence Crittenton Legal Clinic, 5280 high school founding board member, member of Colorado Women’s and Colorado Bar Associations.

These women represent the power of women to transform a community, a state, and a nation.

Our guest speaker, Tara Dowdel, nationally known political analyst highlights this theme and speaks on the importance and power of Black women getting involved in the political process at all levels.

Honor these women at the annual Tribute to Black Women Luncheon on October 14th, at the Renaissance Hotel Stapleton in Denver. The event starts at noon; doors open at 11:00 am.

For information and to purchase tickets, ads, and sponsorships visit www.cbwpa.org or contact Connie Rule, fundraisingchair@cbwpa.org. For information about the honorees email nominations@cbwpa.org, or call 720-938-4481.