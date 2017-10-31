Celebrate the Winter Season in Colorado

Colorado is heading into a winter filled with new offerings to unique experiences, Colorado is filled with winter fun just waiting to be explored. For more information on winter season in Colorado, visit www.COLORADO.com.

Events & Festivals:

• Winter Olympic Experiences. Colorado welcomes the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics with several Olympic experiences. Ski and snowboard Olympic qualifiers in Breckenridge, Dec. 14-17, 2017; at Copper Mountain, December 6-10, 2017 and in Aspen, January 10-14, 2018, plus Steamboat’s 2018 Olympic Send-Off Celebration, January 27, 2018 and more.

• Wolfpack Ninja Tour LLC, November 3-5, 2017: A large-scale competition on a professional obstacle course at the Budweiser Events Center, Loveland.

The Brown Palace’s 125th Anniversary Champagne Cascade, November 19, 2017. Denver’s elegant welcome to the holiday season.

• Snowmass Ski Area Celebrates 50 Years. The season-long celebration includes anniversary activities December 15-17. • Cooper Celebrates 75th Anniversary, December 31, 2017. A birthday party & New Year’s Eve celebration.

• Loveland Launches Winter Wonderlights, November 18, 2017 – January 7, 2018. A walkable holiday lighting in the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

• Degas: A Passion for Perfection, February 11 – May 20, 2018: The only time in the U.S. Attractions &

Activities:

• Arapahoe Basin Expands Terrain: For the 2017-18 season, Arapahoe Basin adds a total of 468 acres to its inbounds skiable terrain, bringing its total acreage to over 1,400 acres.

• 3 New Creative Districts: The newly certified districts are Manitou Springs Creative District, Steamboat Springs Creative District and Westwood Creative District, Denver.

• Copper Mountain Opens The Rocky Mountain Coaster. Alpine coaster spans 5,800 feet. Exciting in both summer and winter.

• Cross Country Ski Assoc. Offers Punch Pass: Cross country ski across 13 Colorado resorts.

• Mesa Verde Country Releases Free ‘Ancient Voices’ Travel Podcast. Guides visitors through the Southwest Colorado communities of Cortez, Dolores and Mancos.

• Ouray Hot Springs Pool Renovation. Now more accessible, maintained the pool’s oval shape.

• Purgatory Resort Opens New Mountain Coaster. Accessible from the base area, both winter & summer.

• Silver Queen Walking Tours offers Ghost Tour in Georgetown.Weekends through Halloween, glimpse into the paranormal lore of the town.

• Snowmass Opens New Breathtaker Mountain Coaster. A 5,700-ft long track with a total ride time of 7 to 9 minutes. Open both summer and winter.

• Steamboat Ski Resort Debuts Outlaw Mountain Coaster: The longest mountain coaster in North America, open year-round.

Winter Lodging:

• Christmas at Cloud Camp: 1 lucky group gets a new 3 or 4 -night holiday experience.

• Hotel Telluride’s ‘Sled & Soak, Ski & Sip’ Winter Alpine Package. 3-nights, available from November Celebrate the Winter Season in Colorado 23, 2017 – April 8, 2018.

• Wine Country Inn Stay & Ski Package. In the heart of Colorado’s Wine Country, Palisade, offers a stay and ski package.

Food and Beverage:

• Colorado to be Featured on Season 15 of Top Chef. Showcasing the thriving food scenes of Aspen, Boulder, Denver and Telluride.

• Bigsby’s Folly, New Craft Winery: Artisanal meets accessible at the full-production urban winery.

Transportation Highlights:

• Winter Park Express Train Expands Service: ‘First Fridays’, every weekend from January 5 to March 25 with additional Friday service on January 5, February 2, and March 2- 27.

For more information or a copy of the 2017 Colorado Official State Vacation Guide, visit www.COLORADO.com or call 1-800 COLORADO.

Image credit: www.COLORADO.com