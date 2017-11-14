Free Flu Vaccinations for Veterans

All area Walgreens pharmacies will offer vaccinations through March 31, 2018.

Are you a Veteran, enrolled in the VA healthcare system who still has not received your flu shot?

The cold and flu season is upon us and the Department of Veterans Affairs has once again teamed up with Walgreens Pharmacies nationwide to allow all veterans who are currently enrolled in the VA healthcare system to be able walk into any of the over 8000 Walgreens nationally to receive a vaccination at no cost. Vaccinations will be available through March 31, 2018.

Veterans wishing to receive the no cost vaccination simply need to present a Veterans Identification Card and a photo ID, at any participating Walgreens to receive the vaccination. The Group ID is: VAFLU

In addition, after the Walgreens pharmacist administers the vaccine, Walgreens will transmit the information securely to Veterans Administration office where it becomes part of the patient’s electronic medical record.

To locate a Walgreens store near you, call 800-925-4733, or go to Walgreens.com/findastore

To get more information on flu and flu vaccine, visit www.publichealth.va.gov/flu or www.cdc.gov/flu