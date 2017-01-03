Develop a Plan If Attending Winter/Spring Trade Shows

Trade shows, expos and business fairs are in full swing for people interested in new ideas for their homes & gardens, couples planning a wedding and for those in the market for boats and RVs.

If you plan to attend an expo, BBB offers these tips:

• Visit the show’s website or social media page in advance to learn the layout of the venue and locate vendors you want to speak with. Research companies beforehand at bbb.org to review their complaint history and read reviews from verified customers.

• Determine your goals. Is your attendance for casual browsing, to obtain bids and estimates or to make a purchase? If searching for specific businesses or products, be prepared with your questions and know your budget. If you sign a contract on site, make sure all verbal promises are included and be sure to read the fine print. Also, know who to contact afterwards if something doesn’t work out.

• Before signing up for drawings, contests or services, carefully review privacy policies and know how your personal information will be used. If you do provide your contact information, know that direct mail, emails and telemarketing phone calls may increase.

• Network with vendors and ask questions. If interested in the company, collect brochures, business cards and samples. If making a purchase, inquire about the return policy. If you’re not ready to make a purchase, ask if the special trade-show pricing is available after the show.

• Bring photos of your home or yard. Going to an expo gives you the opportunity to speak directly with experts. By showing them exactly what you are looking to have done, you can better assess if they are a business that can meet your needs.

• Show your appreciation. If you conducted business with an organization you met at the expo, share your experiences with others by submitting an online review for the company.

Start With Trust®. For more consumer tips and information, go to bbb.org.

~ Pam King is President/CEO BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming