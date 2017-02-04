Get Replacement Social Security Tax Forms Online

Tax time is fast approaching. Preparing your documents can seem overwhelming. Some forms and paperwork might be difficult to track down. Social Security has made it easy to track down your annual Benefit Statement.

An SSA-1099, or your annual Benefit Statement, is a tax form Social Security mails each year in January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits received from Social Security in the previous year so people know how much Social Security income to report to the IRS on their tax return. You should receive your SSA-1099 by January 31, 2017.

For non-citizens who live outside of the United States and received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we’ll send form SSA-1042S instead. The forms SSA-1099 and SSA-1042S are not available for people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

If you currently live in the United States and need a replacement form SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, we have a way for you to get an instant replacement quickly and easily. Go online and request an instant replacement form with a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. The online replacement form is available beginning February 1, 2017.

Every working person in the U.S. should create a my Social Security account. The secure and personalized features of my Social Security are invaluable in securing a comfortable retirement – for today and tomorrow.

~ Josh Weller, Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Denver, CO