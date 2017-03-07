Course Teaches Practical Caregiving Skills

The National Caregiver Training Program, sponsored by Boulder County Area Agency on Aging, is an 18-hour course designed to help family caregivers learn the practical skills needed for providing safe, confident home care for frail older loved ones. Hundreds of family caregivers have taken the course, and their comments about it include, “I want to thank you for a very informative, as well as enjoyable, caregivers’ class. I’ve learned so many valuable things over the weeks that I know will be useful, Emily Cooper and the notebook and book will be wonderful resources in the future.”

The National Caregiver Training Program is taught by a registered nurse with many years of home care experience. The course provides detailed instruction, demonstration, and hands-on practice of skills including caring for someone on bedrest, providing personal care, using a wheelchair safely, managing medications, taking vital signs, controlling infection, preventing falls, and more—all in a relaxed, fun setting. Each participant receives resource information, helpful handouts, and the book Quick Tips for Caregivers, an easy-to-use home reference guide.

The course is on Thursdays, April 13 – May 18, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (2 – 5 p.m. on April 27 only), in Longmont. It is open to Boulder County residents caring for a relative, partner, or friend who is age 60 or older, or of any age if the person has dementia. There is no charge for the course, though donations are welcome. Financial assistance for respite care (substitute elder care during class sessions) is available. Pre-registration is required, at 303-678-6116 or InfoCaregiver@bouldercounty.org

Learning essential skills can enhance the care you provide to your loved one, and it can help you feel more comfortable as a caregiver. Register today!

~ Emily Cooper, Information and Referral Specialist for Caregiver Programs with Boulder County Area Agency on Aging, a Division of Community Services. For more information, call 303-678-6116 or email InfoCaregiver@bouldercounty.org/.