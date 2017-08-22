Finding Relief and Saving Money with a Geriatric Care Manager

While the term “geriatric” may no longer be as popular as “elder” or “senior,” Geriatric Care Managers belong to a very established, nationally certified profession.

So, what is a Geriatric Care Manager? Here are some of the skills a GCM brings to their work:

• Develops kind, trustworthy relationship with client.

• Matches client with local services such as in-home care, skilled companionship, financial and legal experts and hospice.

• Meets client where they are rather than having to travel an office.

• Saves families money by avoiding having to leave work to help parents, while GCM tackles the tasks at hand. The GCM becomes a sounding board for decision making, and provides stress relief.

• Develops a friendly working relationship with client’s doctors, and maintains detailed reports, thorough organization, and support that extends to both the client and the family.

• Accompanies client throughout medical processes, makes regular home visits, plans enjoyable outings, coordinates client’s schedule and personal network, and more.

Why it’s important to find a certified GCM:

• Certification process is rigorous and provides proof of adequate skill; candidates for certification are required to have advanced degree in health related field.

• Certified GCMs are are members of a large national network, so it is possible to locate their services out of state. Costs:

• Most certified GCMs are paid privately, charging between $60 – $250/hour.

~ Ellen Knapp has Masters in Psychology, 27 years as counselor, owned and ran assisted living home 12 years, 22 years total in eldercare profession.