The Price Is Right Live™ Returns in December

The Budweiser Events Center will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office, by phone at 877-544-8499 or online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com.

The Price is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives the eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

The Price is Right™ is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

*Additional purchase not required for the contestant registration. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter the venue to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.

Image Credit: BudweiserEventsCenter.com