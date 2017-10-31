The Risk of Aging

Reports of physical and financial abuse of the elderly are on the rise throughout the country. “It’s a crime that, experts say, is largely underreported” says Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC). “With age come new vulnerabilities that can make any of us susceptible to elder abuse.”

Weber notes, “Older Americans are easy targets in most cases. Many of them depend on caregivers for survival and that makes them vulnerable. It also can make them reluctant to let anyone know what is happening to them. But, the sad fact is in too many cases it is a family member or a friend that is perpetrating the abuse. The alarming truth is that for each case of abuse that is reported there are dozens more that are not.”

If you suspect that someone whom you know is the victim of abuse, please report it to local authorities. Signs of physical abuse include unexplained injuries including new bruises and abrasions. If you notice that an aging relative or friend is making too many trips to the bank or is suddenly running up mysterious charges on a credit card, he or she may be a victim of fraud. And, if you notice unusual weight loss or curious behavior, they could be signs of neglect or emotional abuse.

Nursing homes get most of the blame for elder abuse. But in too many cases, according to the National Center on Elder Abuse, the perpetrators are family members. That’s why it is up to younger friends and family – those who truly care – to keep a watchful eye open for anomalies that indicate older loved ones may be victims.

