Looking for Netflix Support? Be Careful Whom You Call

Trying to reach Netflix for help with your account? If so, watch out for this crafty con. Scammers provide fake customer support numbers online and fool callers into purchasing unrelated computer software.

How the Scam Works: You are having trouble with your Netflix account, so you search online for the customer support phone number. A quick search turns up what appears to be a legitimate toll-free number (1-888 or 1-844 number). You dial it, and a “representative” answers. This person declares that your Netflix account has been hacked. In one version, the scammer claimed a dozen people from across the globe all used a victim’s account.

Skeptical? The “representative” says they can provide proof that your account was hacked. But first, they need remote access to your computer. Unfortunately, granting a scammer access can open you up to the risk of identity theft. Scam artists can install malware that records passwords or hunts for personal information, such as bank account numbers. However, according to BBB Scam Tracker reports, this scam appears to be a pretext for selling computer security software. The expensive software – victims report paying between $200 and $900 – does nothing to fix your Netflix account, which was never hacked in the first place.

Protect yourself from tech support scam:

• Don’t ever give a stranger remote access: Granting someone remote access to your computer permits them to install malware and access your files. Don’t do it!

• Be careful when searching for support phone numbers: Unfortunately, Netflix isn’t the only company for which scammers have posted phony customer support numbers online. Be careful and use the number on the business’s website (double check the URL) or your bill.

Start with Trust® For more tips and information, visit bbb.org/scamtracker.

~ Shelley Polansky, VP/Marketing, Communications & Outreach