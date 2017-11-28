Immune Boosting Tips for a Healthy Holiday Season

The hectic holidays and chill in the air can take a toll on the immune system and make one more susceptible to cold weather challenges. Stay healthy and vital all season by taking the following steps.

• Be Balanced. From eggnog and cookies to champagne toasts at midnight, you may be more likely to over indulge during the holiday season than at other times of the year. Be mindful of what you are eating and drinking at parties and on a day-to-day basis, and then balance out these extravagances with plenty of rest, regular exercise, healthy hydration and an otherwise nutrition-filled diet.

• Get Some Support. “We are learning more each day about what weakens the immune system and how we can strengthen it for better health,” says Larry Robinson, PhD, vice president of scientific affairs at Embria Health Sciences, a manufacturer of natural, science-based ingredients that support wellness and vitality. “Good immune health requires more than just getting enough vitamin C.”

For some extra support this season and beyond, consider taking an immune-supporting supplement that goes further than a standard vitamin C tablet. Those that contains Embria’s ingredient EpiCor, a whole food fermentate made through a proprietary process using Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a common single-celled microorganism, have been shown in scientific studies to support the body’s ability to initiate the proper immune response at the appropriate time. For example, NOW EpiCor Plus Immunity contains Zinc, Selenium, and vitamins D-3 and C, and can give you the nutrition you need to help you make it through the holidays healthfully. To learn more, visit nowfoods.com.

While all these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and this supplement is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease, many experts believe they can help maintain your daily health

• Relax. The holiday season is meant to be joyful. Unfortunately, it can also be stressful. From navigating a shopping mall parking lot on the busiest day of the year to dealing with the extended family, stress can compromise your immune response. Use at least some of that time you may have off from work to truly relax, scheduling some down time for yourself — whether it’s curling up with a glass of green tea and a paperback, taking a bubble bath or doing yoga.

For a happy holiday season, take steps to treat your body right and to prioritize health and wellness.

~ Provided by StatePoint